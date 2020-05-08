Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

VCR traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.56. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

