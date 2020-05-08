Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 262,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,571. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

