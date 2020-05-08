Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 263.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,448,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,916,000 after purchasing an additional 629,680 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 284,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 42,672 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 297,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 323,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,707,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,930,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,556,225. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35.

