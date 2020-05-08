Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 270.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,101 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 804,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,015,426. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

