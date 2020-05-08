Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 8.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

