Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $43,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.86. 277,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,918. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $156.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.52.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

