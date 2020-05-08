Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 526.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 498,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,181,000 after purchasing an additional 91,046 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.25 on Friday, reaching $152.99. 27,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,875. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average of $164.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

