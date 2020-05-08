Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.72. 43,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,573. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

