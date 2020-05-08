Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,625,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,849. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

