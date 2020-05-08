Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.55, 465,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 318,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 309.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

