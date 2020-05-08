Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Shares Up 11.2% Following Earnings Beat

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)’s stock price shot up 11.2% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.10, 5,577,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,449,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Ventas alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on VTR shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. State Street Corp increased its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ventas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 167,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Ventas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

Ventas Company Profile (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.