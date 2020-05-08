Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.58% from the stock’s previous close.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of VRNT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 394,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $62.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $103,336.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 76,106 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $3,090,664.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,145,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,007. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

