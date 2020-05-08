Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.27. The company had a trading volume of 944,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,848. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $171.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

