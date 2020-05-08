Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Trading Up 6.1%

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s share price was up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.85, approximately 843,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,803,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.82 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 37.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vincent Brigidi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,349.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller acquired 12,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $100,758.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

