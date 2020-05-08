ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS VIACA traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.08. 77,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,879. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $53.68.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc, a media and entertainment, creates content and experiences for audiences worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

