ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter.
OTCMKTS VIACA traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.08. 77,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,879. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $53.68.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
