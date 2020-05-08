Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 168,518 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $199,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $182.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,573. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.59.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.