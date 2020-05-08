Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 203,978 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 203,978 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.88% of Coherent worth $151,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 342.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Coherent by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Coherent stock traded up $6.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.82. The company had a trading volume of 187,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,155. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

