Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.67% of Genpact worth $148,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,165 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Genpact by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after purchasing an additional 641,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $110,322,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Genpact by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,526,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 210,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,712,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 991,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.