Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.35% of Steel Dynamics worth $160,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $138,530,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after buying an additional 713,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,367,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,601,000 after buying an additional 507,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after buying an additional 464,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.13. 1,660,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,496. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In related news, EVP Russell B. Rinn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

