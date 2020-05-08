Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,621 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $241,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.00. 3,162,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,957. The company has a market cap of $277.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.47 and its 200-day moving average is $274.04. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.