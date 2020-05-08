Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,018,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,735,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.24% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $170,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 988,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,998,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,328,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,446,000 after buying an additional 874,369 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

HTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $24.78. 3,846,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,538. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

