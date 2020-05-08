Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Yum! Brands worth $168,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,382. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

