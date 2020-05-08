Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $188,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.79. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

