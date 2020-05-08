Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $154.78 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226,731 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Republic Services worth $154,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,845,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,566,000 after acquiring an additional 464,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,616,000 after acquiring an additional 349,918 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,162. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.