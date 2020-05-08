Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $189.70 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,157,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537,521 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $189,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.65.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,101. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.