Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $374.18 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $374,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.63. 3,778,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,540. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

