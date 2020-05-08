Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,634,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,541,996 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $159,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETFC traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.