Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 329,022 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,022 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $142,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 546,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.67. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roger L. Kearns bought 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 145,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.03 per share, with a total value of $5,659,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLK. KeyCorp began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

