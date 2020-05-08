Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,874 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.74% of RingCentral worth $321,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.54, for a total transaction of $568,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,366,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,617 shares of company stock valued at $35,533,317 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $14.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.70. 2,138,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $263.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

