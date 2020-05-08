Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 619,519 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Leidos worth $222,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. First American Bank bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $100.38. 857,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

