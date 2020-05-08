Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,010,296 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010,296 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Kimberly Clark worth $182,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.70. 1,861,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

