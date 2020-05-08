Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,353,978 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 82.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 508,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,353,978 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $145,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $16.44 on Thursday, hitting $381.83. 2,754,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $386.57. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $552,739.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,906 shares of company stock valued at $114,974,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

