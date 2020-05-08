Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,273 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,273 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.89% of Eastman Chemical worth $183,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

EMN traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $60.47. 1,191,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,553. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

