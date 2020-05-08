Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 80,793 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,793 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $165,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock traded up $17.98 on Thursday, reaching $146.29. 35,473,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716,713. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.63.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,287,304. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.30.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

