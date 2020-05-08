Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Hormel Foods worth $143,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,960,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 523,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.59. 1,857,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

