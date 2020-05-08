Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,216 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Motorola Solutions worth $174,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 142.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.66.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $136.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,440. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.77. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

