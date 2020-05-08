Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.68 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.48 and a beta of -0.46.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.