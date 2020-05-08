VoteCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. VoteCoin has a market cap of $36,014.18 and $84.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00449927 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00100303 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00056598 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001182 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000503 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 90,424,250 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

