Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Increased by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.2% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.89. 9,113,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,364,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.58. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $349.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

