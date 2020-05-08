Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $121.89. 9,113,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,364,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $349.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.