Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,787,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 197,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Walmart worth $203,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,113,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

