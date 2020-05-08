Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,963. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

