Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.97. 1,750,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $719,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

