Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Watford worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Watford during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watford during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Watford by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Watford during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Watford by 667.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Watford from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watford presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of WTRE stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. 2,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. Watford Hldg Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. The business had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watford Hldg Ltd will post -11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Rathgeber purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $194,905.00. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $55,834.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,805 shares of company stock valued at $387,778. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

