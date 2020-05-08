Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $4,535,109.12 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 26,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $4,535,109.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,995,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,196,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,029. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $182.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -11.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Wayfair by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

