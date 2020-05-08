Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRI traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.38. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

