Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Trading Down 5.1%

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) shares dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $16.00, approximately 926,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,322,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

WRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.24%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.