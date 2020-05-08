Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Price Target to $12.00

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTL. Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

CTL traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 17,716,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,145,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Centurylink has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Centurylink will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centurylink by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,385,000 after buying an additional 796,604 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,168,000 after buying an additional 857,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,802,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

