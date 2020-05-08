Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $7.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAC. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,039,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,869. Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 19,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $132,255.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 325,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,248.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $7,430,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Macerich by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

