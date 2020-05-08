Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Raised by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,307 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 52,194,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,612,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.